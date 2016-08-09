I heard about place because I read that they have very high CBD strains. I kept putting it off after a while saying i will come eventually. After having a very intense anxiety attack, I said enough was enough and went. I was met with patience and understanding. They knew what I was going through and helped me out. They did not just sell me something just because. This meant so much to me as a person who has a very low tolerance to THC and needs CBD for my Anxiety, PTSD, ADHD and Aspergers. Will definitely be back here again.