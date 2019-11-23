Follow
American Shaman CBD Superior
715-718-5500
8 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$179
Deals
Winter Welcome
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/28/2019
Spend $50 and receive a free lip revitalizer or bath bomb.
Not valid with any other coupon or discount.
Winter Welcome
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/28/2019
Spend $50 and receive a free lip revitalizer or bath bomb.
Not valid with any other coupon or discount.
All Products
CBD Gourmet Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
___
CBD
$49.95each
In-store only
VG Cloud Tincture - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oi
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Water Soluble, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Anti-Inflammatory Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
___
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
Lip Revitalizer
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Topical Cream 250ml
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
___
CBD
$179.99each
In-store only