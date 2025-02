I spent a whole day looking for a dispensary with quality weed and couldn’t come across any, or the few I did come across the prices were extremely high. Apple Dream had both quality and prices, and gave us great deals on top of that! The service was great from the moment we walked in the door. He explained everything, went through all of the products and let us feel and smell the product while he showed us so we really knew what we were buying. Definitely making this my go to when I’m in the city