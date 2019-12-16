49 products
Mellow Monday
Valid 12/16/2019 – 5/1/2020
10% off ALL Edibles
Applies only on Mondays
All Products
These perfectly manicured buds are quite large in size and also contain a fair amount of trichomes.
from ATLRx
0.22%
THC
15.5%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste.
from ATLRx
0.01%
THC
12.94%
CBD
Suzy Q
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Elektra hemp strain is a cross breed between the popular ACDC strain and ERB.
from ATLRx
0.01%
THC
15.5%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The strain is a cross between Special Sauce (mom) and a very high content Haze line.
from ATLRx
0.12%
THC
20.67%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Musty, sweet earth, and plant matter. When ground, the flowers exude big notes of Sweet Fruit
from ATLRx
0.03%
THC
13.5%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Perfect for social outings, Sour Space Candy helps you stay in, and enjoy, the moment at hand.
from ATLRx
0.01%
THC
17.52%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
T2 is Earthy and chunky with white crystal trichomes.
from ATLRx
0.01%
THC
13.81%
CBD
T2
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush makes up the genetic backbone of many west coast cannabis varieties. Pre98 bubba was bred along
from ATLRx
0.02%
THC
18.3%
CBD
Green House Kush
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBG Flower
from ATLRx
0.13%
THC
0.01%
CBD
White
Strain
$14.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hempress is a cross of Oregon Cherry and Abacus Mail brings a chunky flower with a sweet aroma
from ATLRx
0.12%
THC
17.5%
CBD
Hempress
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Wax Dabs- 250mg
from ATLRx
0.09mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Concentrate
Strain
$29.991 g
In-store only
CBD Wax Dabs- 750mg
from ATLRx
0.9mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Concentrate
Strain
$79.992 g
In-store only
Hemp Fruit Chews
from Liberty
0.21mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Charlotte's Web Gummies- Recovery
from Charlotte's Web
0.03mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Recovery
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
Charlotte's Web Gummies- Sleep
from Charlotte's Web
0.03mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Sleep
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
Charlotte's Web Gummies- Calm
from Charlotte's Web
0.03mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Calm
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
Elektra
from ATLRx
0.01%
THC
15.5%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
750mg Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge with strain specific terpene profiles
from Liberty
0.01%
THC
74.2%
CBD
Vape Cartridge
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
CBD Topical Full Spectrum 500mg Lotion
from ATLRx
0.4mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Topical
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Topical Full Spectrum 1000mg Lotion
from ATLRx
0.6mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Lotion
Strain
$79.99each
In-store only
CBD Topical Full Spectrum 1500mg Lotion
from ATLRx
0.8mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
Lotion
Strain
$99.99each
In-store only
CBD Full Spectrum Balm
from ATLRx
0.2mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Topical
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
CBD Full Spectrum Salve
from ATLRx
0.2mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Topical
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 300mg Peppermint
from ATLRx
12mg
THC
321mg
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 600mg Peppermint
from ATLRx
12mg
THC
708mg
CBD
$74.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 900mg Peppermint
from ATLRx
24mg
THC
981mg
CBD
$94.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil - 1500mg Peppermint
from ATLRx
51mg
THC
1668mg
CBD
$134.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 600mg Citrus
from ATLRx
12mg
THC
729mg
CBD
$74.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 900mg Citrus
from ATLRx
24mg
THC
1077mg
CBD
$94.99each
In-store only
CBD Pet Treats- 100mg Bacon
from ATLRx
0.1mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
CBD Pet Treats- 100mg Peanut Butter
from ATLRx
0.01mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 300mg Pet Bacon
from ATLRx
0.1mg
THC
345mg
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
CBD Pet Treats- 150mg Salmon
from ATLRx
0.03mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
CBD Pet Treats- 150mg Chicken
from ATLRx
0.03mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 1500mg Citrus
from ATLRx
45mg
THC
1761mg
CBD
$134.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Oil- 300mg Citrus
from ATLRx
0.1mg
THC
390mg
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
ATLRx Doggy Butter 500mg
from ATLRx
0.03mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
ATLRx CBD Honey 500mg
from ATLRx
0.05mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Peanut Butter 500mg
from ATLRx
0.03mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Hemplucid Whole Plant Extract- 250mg Hemp Seed Oil
from Hemplucid
0.03mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$39.95each
In-store only
