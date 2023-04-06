We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
cbd-store
bee Hippy Dispensary
Garland, TX
5.0
(
1 reviews
)
1148.6 miles away
Open until Friday at 9:30pm CT
is this your listing?
April 6, 2023
c........z
Absolutely the best quality products I've found in the Dallas area. Highly recommend bee Hippy to anyone and everyone! Definitely try the THCA flower! Everything is great!
