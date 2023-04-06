dispensary

bee Hippy Dispensary

Garland, TX
1148.6 miles away
is this your listing?

1 Review of bee Hippy Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 6, 2023
Absolutely the best quality products I've found in the Dallas area. Highly recommend bee Hippy to anyone and everyone! Definitely try the THCA flower! Everything is great!
1 person found this helpful