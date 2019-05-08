Salchamp
great place, very insightful personnel. I recommend it to anyone.
5.0
10 reviews
Easy going store multiple varieties safe location will return
Good customer service
The good information and education provided about the products.
love tru infusion shatter
Very very friendly before i even made it into the location. As soon as I walked up and seen the flowers outside the door I felt welcomed. Please come in to see not just their sitcho of flyer but their sound healing session as well!!
Excellent CBD products.
Owner is very laid back and very professional with his work
Excellent little shop here. They have plenty of options for your wellness needs. Dan was extremely helpful and knowledgeable in helping me pick exactly what I need. I cannot express how grateful I am that such a place exists. Highly recommend taking a visit, I know I’ll be going back again and again.
I love this place. Sandra and Dan are not just knowledgeable about CBD. This is a wellness setting that sells vitamins, herbs, essential oils and offers individual, personalized, compassionate help to deal with all of the reasons you are there in the first place. They have a very large variety, and are knowledgeable about the products. They are locally owned which is a huge plus! Their prices are lower than many other places!