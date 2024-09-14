CBD-STORE
Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique
Discover great stores near you
About this cbd-store
Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 4
4004 NC highway 105 S, 9, Banner Elk, NC
License 83-4140536
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am ET
5 Reviews of Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
A........6
September 14, 2024
v........8
July 26, 2024
d........9
July 26, 2024