Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this cbd-store
Bookstore Gallery
Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, GA, Bookstore Gallery is a premier cannabis dispensary, dab bar, and holistic wellness center. Often referred to as a modern day apothecary; we offer a broad spectrum of high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products, aiming to enhance the health and well-being of our customers. Our mission revolves around providing an exceptional customer experience through personalized guidance, extensive education, and a diverse range of products tailored to meet the individual needs of our clientele. Our vision extends beyond sales, we aim to educate, empower, and build a community centered around the benefits of cannabis, demystifying its narrative, and advocating for equity in the cannabis space.
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of Bookstore Gallery
Deals at Bookstore Gallery
Join us for Happy Hour everyday! 10am-12pm | 6pm-8pm 15%- off dabs 20%- off edibles Special discounts to veterans, seniors and essential workers such as Teachers, Doctors, Nurses, Firemen, Policeman and EMTs.