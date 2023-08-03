Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, GA, Bookstore Gallery is a premier cannabis dispensary, dab bar, and holistic wellness center. Often referred to as a modern day apothecary; we offer a broad spectrum of high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products, aiming to enhance the health and well-being of our customers. Our mission revolves around providing an exceptional customer experience through personalized guidance, extensive education, and a diverse range of products tailored to meet the individual needs of our clientele. Our vision extends beyond sales, we aim to educate, empower, and build a community centered around the benefits of cannabis, demystifying its narrative, and advocating for equity in the cannabis space. ​