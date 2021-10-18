Botanica is a locally owned brick and mortar & online business that is focused on finding the best cbd, full spectrum hemp, minor cannabinoid and delta 8 products available. From the thousands of products we have reviewed, we have curated a selection of highest quality products we could find. We carry a wide range of smoke, vape, edibles, beverages, tinctures, capsules, topical, transdermal and skin care and spa products. We are continually looking for better products at a competitive price and test everything that we carry ourselves because we have found that there are many products on the market making claims that don’t pan out in real life. Botanica-cbd is run by 2 sisters Lisa Brennan-Winefield and Keri Brennan-Descoteax, that grew up in the area. We were impressed with how well hemp based products worked for us and spent a year reading the scientific research before deciding to open our store in 2018. The research behind cbd and hemp based products is fascinating and my sister and I spend a great deal of time reading articles and published research about the benefits of hemp based products. We take the time to learn as much as we can about the products we carry and how they work and are happy to spend the time to share our knowledge base, research and resources with our customers and walk them through the pros and cons of the products we carry. A nice aesthetic is important to us so we designed our store to have a comfortable and welcoming environment where everyone will enjoy shopping and learning more about cbd and full spectrum hemp products.