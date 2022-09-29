Brick and Mortar Hemp Company is not your typical, run-of-the-mill hemp product shop! We set our standards high and keep our vision local. Our store sources over 90% of our CBD and Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, HHC, THC-o, THC-v products – including Tincture Oils, Pain Salves, Personal Care Products, Muscle Creams, Gummies, Flower, honey, and a whole bunch more– all from hemp grown right here in Wisconsin! For a wholistic, feel-good showcase of the best hemp products Eastern Wisconsin has to offer, visit Brick and Mortar Hemp Company, located at 1104 N 8th Street in Sheboygan, next to Topper's Pizza! Brand new to CBD and Hemp products? Brick and Mortar Hemp Company is proud to be your source for knowledge and product recommendation! Leave us a comment on our Facebook page, contact us through Messenger, or give us a call. Walk-in questions are always welcome! We realize there is a lot to learn and understand (with many misconceptions), so we’ll be honored to address any of your inquiries. History--- Brick and Mortar Hemp company was founded by brother-and-sister business team, Jordon and Trisha. Jordon, a Hemp Advocate all of his adult life, poured his heart and soul into researching the intricate details of the endocannabinoid system, and from there the spark lit a fire! Jordon amassed every bit of knowledge he could uncover - proper CBD administration methods, terpene profiles, laws, regulations, and receptor interaction to name a few. Throughout his research and travels, Jordon witnessed firsthand the many positive changes in people’s lifestyles as a result of hemp. And so, the foundation of Brick and Mortar Hemp Company was laid! However, that’s only half the story! With Jordon at the head of industry research and development, it was time for a trustworthy business partner. So, who better than family? Enter, Trisha! The idea of owning a family business had been discussed years prior, but now it had found a path to realization. The stars finally aligned, and Brick and Mortar Hemp Company opened its doors in July of 2019! Each milestone brought new discussions and excitement for the future, all the while facilitating a rise in quality of life for Sheboygan residents. A series of educational seminars aimed at educating and battling misconceptions helped cement Brick and Mortar Hemp Company as a passionate, no-gimmick provider of top tier CBD and hemp products in Eastern Wisconsin. We cannot thank our loyal customers and new adventure-takers for starting our journey off on such a wonderful foot! The sky was the limit, the store a success, and new ideas were blossoming at a serious rate. Then, unfortunately, tragedy struck the family as Jordon passed away way before his time. Words of love and support from friends, family, and from the industry poured in, all gratefully accepted. However, the loss of Jordon left a big question mark as to the future of Brick and Mortar Hemp Company. The influx of support from customers, friends, family, and the hemp industry provided Trisha all the affirmation she needed regarding the shop – Jordon’s dream would continue! Trisha now owns and manages Brick and Mortar Hemp Company in honor of Jordon and all of the individuals he set out to help. Trisha is, of course, hardly different from her brother in that aspect. To preserve Jordon’s legacy, Trisha has now taken on the responsibilities of business owner, shop manager, purchasing agent, and full-time educator! Everyday, Brick and Mortar Hemp Company strives to provide better quality of life by providing top-tier, locally sourced CBD and hemp products. Jordon’s dream stays alive with each customer that comes through our doors seeking new methods of relief, and we know he is smiling down at us as we preserve his legacy. Trisha D. Owner/Co-Founder Brick and Mortar Hemp Company