Amoser10 on December 26, 2019

I've been going to Buckeye smoke shop since it opened. The owner and staff are fantastic and very knowledgeable! The owner has handed out free CBD to military members and has given me free accessories when I needed them. He always had his clients best interests and isn't out to make a quick buck by selling garbage. He's always friendly and honest with his clients. Great products and great customer service! I wont go anywhere else. Buckeye smoke shop is hands down the best place for anything you'll need!