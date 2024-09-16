Buds & Brews - East Nashville

Our East Nashville location is located in the heart of 5 Points and features live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is open daily with lunch, dinner and late night eats. The state of Tennessee regulates THC in proportion to overall product weight. Because condiments, sauces, and liquids are more dense than flower or extracts, we are able to deliver more THC. All of our sauces and beverages are infused with locally grown and extracted cannabis. Our hemp-derived THC is legal in TN according to the 2018 Farm Bill, and we test at every stage from seed to table to ensure quality and potency. We offer cartridges available for vaping with our Vapor Tap devices. For cartridges specifically, we serve legal THC in a variety of strains and flavor profiles.