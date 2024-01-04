Burners Vape/Smoke/Herb
Burners Vape/Smoke/Herb
cbd-store
Recreational

Burners Vape/Smoke/Herb

League CityTexas
1195.6 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
8 products | Last updated:

About this cbd-store

Burners Vape/Smoke/Herb

Burners V/S/H is a veteran owned and operated one-stop shop. We rotate our THC-A flower so there is almost always something new from week to week. We have a selection of 5-10 flower strains on hand at any time. We sell our flower by the gram, with no minimum or maximum amount. We carry a large selection of Delta products as well. We usually have 15-30 different delta mixtures in disposable vapes and cartridges. We have a large selection of edibles as well. We are located in League City. We are on Hwy 96 (League City Pkwy) past Clear Lake Shores towards Hwy 146. We are on the right hand side, right next to the Lily Seafood.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
3003 E League City Parkway, Suite B, League City, TX
License 6739
StorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreationalVeteran ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

