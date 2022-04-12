CannaBetter.Farm
CannaBetter.Farm
CannaBetter.Farm is Myrtle Beach's finest Hemp Dispensary. We pride ourselves in having high quality, high potency legal products. Founded in August of 2021, we have already won Best of the Beach in the CBD category, and we are looking forward to serving the grand strand area for many more years. We are open 7 days a week, and our online store is open 24/7 365 days a year. Stop on by, or check out our website for any more information.
3481 Belle Terre Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
License CBD
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
10am-7:30pm
12pm-7:30pm
