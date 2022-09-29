After his youngest daughter battled back from cancer in 2019 with the help from CBD, Veteran Founder Jeff Boogaard new he was "all in" in delivering the best Virginia Grown Premium-Grade Full-Spectrum CBD oils available. Combining the best in cannabis cultivation along with state-of the -art sustainable extraction technologies, Cannabreeze brings a personal passion to the cannabis industry in the Leesburg, Frederick, Fairfax and Washington Area. Through our combined experiences in overcoming life’s challenges, we’ve created premium-grade cannabis products that can help transform the lives of others physically, mentally, and emotionally. Whether you're struggling with anxiety, insomnia, inflammation, arthritis, fitness recovery, or so many other neuropathies, we want our agriculture to be your new healthpartner. We understand the limited knowledge in the public regarding CBD and its legal use and benefits, and we have been positively received in the marketplace because we are “education above all else”. Help us reduce the stigma of this amazing plant and pave the way for the future of health and wellness in our communities through honest education and tangible results. Our customer following has been a great asset in the markets we are currently involved with, and we would like to bring this same level of premium-grade professionalism to you too!