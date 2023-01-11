We specialize in medicinal hemp derived products. Since opening in 2018 we’ve worked with over 15,000 customers who were looking for alternatives to conventional medicine. Our mission is to expand community awareness about the full potential of cannabinoids. How we're unique: • A full-time nurse who offers consultations in person, via phone or email. • All products are carefully vetted by our nurse and are 3rd party lab tested • Educational Events and Seminars, on or off-site with our RN. • Every staff member is trained in proper use & dosage. • Free shipping and Local Delivery • Convenience: Open 7 days a week or shop online • CBD for Pets • Focus on Women's Sexual and Physical Health Vetted Products are carefully evaluated by our nurse and are 3rd party lab tested. Our top brands are: Flora Sophia, Upstate Elevator, Wildflower, Endoca, Fairwinds, Winged, Kind Labs, Healing Rose, Apothecary, Healer, CBD for Life, Wellphoria, The Good Patch and Foria. We sell: tinctures, capsules, body and message oils, seltzers, topicals, lubricants, suppositories, inhalers, gummies and patches.