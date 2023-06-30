Last updated:
About this cbd-store
CBD America
Modern herbalists recognize that the healing power of a plant lies in the interactions of all its various components. In our opinion nature got it right the first time- the hemp plant is perfect exactly the way it is. So there’s no need to waste any part of it or remove anything. All of the compounds found in the hemp plant working together is called the “Entourage Effect.” CBD America is committed to the practice of making use of all of these natural chemical compounds found in hemp as they are more beneficial together than isolating a single compound like CBD alone. That's why we use the whole plant plus the roots! CBD America – Artisan Crafted~Naturally.
541 SE Baseline St, Hillsboro, OR
License 01-237765
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
9:30am - 5pm
monday
9:30am - 5pm
tuesday
9:30am - 5pm
wednesday
9:30am - 5pm
thursday
9:30am - 5pm
friday
9:30am - 5pm
saturday
9:30am - 5pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 9:30am PT
