43 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
$10 off Sale
Valid 12/4/2019 – 12/15/2019
Spend $60 or more and receive $10 off. We also have gift certificates available.
cannot be combined with any other offer.
$10 off Sale
Valid 12/4/2019 – 12/15/2019
Spend $60 or more and receive $10 off. We also have gift certificates available.
cannot be combined with any other offer.
Staff picks
Fiona
from Empire Extracts
0.3%
THC
18%
CBD
$12.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hemp Pre-roll 10pack
from Vance Global
0%
THC
13%
CBD
$23.99per pack
In-store only
Travel Size Hydrating Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Lip Revitlizer
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
CBD + Omega-3
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0.3%
THC
300%
CBD
$6030 ml
In-store only
Topical Cream 500Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$1102 Oz
In-store only
All Products
Chucky
from Empire Extracts
0.3%
THC
21%
CBD
Chucky's Bride
Strain
$12.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Drop
from Empire Extracts
0.3%
THC
19%
CBD
Lemon Drop
Strain
$12.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
cherry Wine
from CBD American Shaman
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$12.991 g
In-store only
Hard Candy
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Almonds with Sea salt
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Sparkling Water
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Gum
from CBD American Shaman
0.3%
THC
56%
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
Honey Sticks
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$2.5each
In-store only
Sour Goumet Gummies 250 Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$49.95each
In-store only
Sweet Gourmet Gummies 250 Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$49.95each
In-store only
Sample Gummies 100Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Brownies 30 Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.95each
In-store only
Marshmellow treat
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.95each
In-store only
CBD Tea
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Under eye Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Massage Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
119mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Topical Cream 250Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$601 Oz
In-store only
Topical Serum 150 Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$355 Ml
In-store only
Topical Serum 450 MG
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$9015 Ml
In-store only
Vape Pen
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Exxus Snap
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
CBD + Probiotic
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$23.99each
In-store only
CBD + Probiotic
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
Clearomizer
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble 450Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$9015 Ml
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble 900Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$18030 Ml
In-store only
Cloud Tincture 150Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$3515 Ml
In-store only
Cloud Tincture 300Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$6030 ml
In-store only
Capsules 450Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$6030 Capsules
In-store only
Capsules 900Mg
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$9060 capsules
In-store only
12