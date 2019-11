RachelAnna89 on November 20, 2019

I love this place! Great atmosphere and product! I really enjoy everything I've tried. They have incredible gummies that worked quickly and soothed my anxiety. They have products ranging from dog treats, to edibles, to beauty supplies. I am an avid fan of their prerolled flower smokeables. This place is my absolute favorite CBD shop around. Stop in! You wont forget it!