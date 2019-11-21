26 products
10% ENTIRE IN-STORE PURCHASE!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 1/5/2020
We are excited to collaborating with Leafly. In celebration, our store is giving 10% off your entire purchase if you mention you saw us on Leafly! Choose from oil tintures, water soluble, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, serums, lotions, flower, pet products, and more!
Cannot be applied in combination with other discounts. Thank you!
Elektra
from Third Generation Farms
1.01%
THC
21.76%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Water soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0.06%
THC
1.03%
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.73%
THC
14.03%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter
from Third Generation Farms
0%
THC
17.43%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Third Generation Farms
0.3%
THC
18.84%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Honey Stick Single
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$3each
In-store only
Honey Bear
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Cookies
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Odorless Hemp Cigarettes
from Plain Jane
0.19%
THC
6.94%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Full Flavor Hemp Cigarettes
from Plain Jane
0.26%
THC
8.05%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Pure hemp cigarettes
from Vance Global
0.29%
THC
17.77%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lavender/Hemp Cigarettes
from Vance Global
0%
THC
13.1%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Cherry Wine PreRoll
from CBD American Shaman
0.14%
THC
4.85%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0.01mg
THC
0.79mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Topical Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0.07mg
THC
2.71mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
Massage Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
0.04mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
0.12mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Hydrating Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
0.06mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Under Eye-Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0.11mg
THC
2.34mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Oil tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
1.91%
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0.11%
THC
3.35%
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
CLOUD
from CBD American Shaman
0.02%
THC
1.12%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Canine Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0.04%
THC
1.27%
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Canine Beef & Cheese Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0.04%
THC
0.93%
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD + Omega 3
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only