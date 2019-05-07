Mr.XFactor on June 1, 2019

This is a follow-up product review from my previous post and visit to CBD buddies. I purchased some of the Koi balm for my mother who is a cancer patient. The idea was an alternative source for pain relief vs. prescribed meds as a main source. After roughly a month using the balm my mother has really positive feedback on this product. She loves the way the balm eases her pain with a nice scent! The balm allows her to reduce her amount of pills taking and also gets the benefit of being extra relaxed when it’s time to settle! She is happy so i’m am happy!! Can’t wait to see what other products she can use to aid along her journey.