NLee831 on November 2, 2019

I loved everything about this location. My main concern was finding something for my pain and anxiety. The owner Jessica is amazing she asked the proper questions to find what fit my needs the best and educated me with so much more knowledge. She delivered phenomenal service and definately carries so many great CBD products. If you are concerned about passing a drug test and finding something natural to replace medications, no problem she has got you covered. She is the sweetest and very professional. This is the only place I go for my CBD.