Very professional shop. They tell you all about the products, such as the full spectrum having.003% THC, which over time can show up in a test for those who don't want it in their system, answers all the questions you have about CBD and is overall very informative. I love their products. The quality is good, and they have a friendly environment. It makes me feel very comfortable being there compared to other places where I have been nervous. I recommend the flavored water packets; with no sugar and 25 mg of CBD in them, and they have multiple flavors. Overall quality service and products. Anyone who thinks about coming here should try this place out. I promise you won't regret it.