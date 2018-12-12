tashatragedy
Shaunda is the absolute best! Always kind, making you feel warm and welcome. Very knowledgeable about the products and their uses, will definitely visit this location more often!
4.8
10 reviews
The staff here are very knowledgeable and helpful! I'm new to the whole realm of cannabis, and they are excellent guides.
Very inviting, very knowledgeable. Would of spent an extra 3 hours here to complete my research but I had some pain to relieve. Shaunda provided a elegant enjoyable atmosphere.
Everybody was SO nice and knowledgeable about the products and helpful in assisting my exact needs. Quality flower and edibles as well as staff.
I've shopped at this location a couple of times now and have been helped by three different employees. Each one was very knowledgeable compared to other CBD shops I've been to, as well as being friendly and patient with me and all of my questions. They did their best to recommend products to me within my budget and didn't pressure me to get more than I was comfortable with, which I highly appreciated! I will 100% shop here again for my CBD needs, and plan on telling friends and family to visit this location as well!
Great place easy accessibility and the quality of my product is awesome. Shaunda was very helpful and really easy on the eyes lol she a gorgeous girl . I will return again in the future just to see her. Awesome store go check it out!
Shaunda was an absolute dream. Knowledgeable, professional and very, very nice. The epitome of customer service. Definitely will be back!
Thanks for your feedback, providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA
very friendly and easy to get in and out of
helpful staff and great products.
I WILL NEVER GO BACK, bought a defective vape the battery was bad and wouldn't charge or stay on, they said they don't carry the brand anymore and wouldn't help me, manager was very rude and kept trying to sell me another vape, all they care about is $, not the customer. And they only have cbd anyway, don't waste your time
At CBD Plus USA your feedback is really important to us. We'd love to discuss your experience at CBD Plus USA further- if interested, please contact us directly at the store at 1-(833)-422-3758 and ask to speak with a manager. We hope to speak with you soon! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA