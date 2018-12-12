Rorik74 on May 14, 2019

I've shopped at this location a couple of times now and have been helped by three different employees. Each one was very knowledgeable compared to other CBD shops I've been to, as well as being friendly and patient with me and all of my questions. They did their best to recommend products to me within my budget and didn't pressure me to get more than I was comfortable with, which I highly appreciated! I will 100% shop here again for my CBD needs, and plan on telling friends and family to visit this location as well!