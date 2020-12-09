The CBD Super Store of Pine Bluff was founded on the basis that Cannabidiol is nature's secret miracle. Looking around, I found that the CBD business was consistently misrepresented. I believe that you have the right to know what is inside your CBD products. It is my mission and promise never to misrepresent the content of our products. With the help of world-class labs to test our products, I am confident that The CBD Super Store of PB is made with industry-leading quality, honesty, and love.