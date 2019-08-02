Shivoham
Product worse than average
4.9
9 reviews
From the first visit Charles makes you feel like family. He's very informative and makes sure you find the perfect item that benefits you. I've been back multiple times and always supreme quality and customer service! I highly Suggest the Sour Trump 😁
Thank you very much, hope to see you back soon!
Best CBD store I’ve found by far, they actually know what they’re talking about when you ask a question. I got a pineapple oil tincture and I absolutely love it, thank you Charles!
Pleasure to meet you Barbara!
First time in, Charles was very informative, very happy I found this place!
Pleasure to meet you Cindi, hope to see you back soon!
Charles was super helpful and is very knowledgeable on CBD products. He was very kind and patient in answering all of my questions. Overall, I had a very pleasant experience and will definitely be back.
Pleasure to meet you Jennifer, hope to see you back soon.
Charles was very professional knowledgeable about CBD and took the time to explain how CBD works in our bodies.
Glad to help, hope to see you back soon!
Loved the free Cbd samples to help find which type of cbd is best for me before I bought anything.
Pleasure to meet you CJ, hope to see you back soon.
New to cbd, learned a lot about the different products, sales associate was super knowledgeable, will definitely be back! They had a good selection of different product.
Thanks for stopping in, we hope to see you back soon!
First time coming to this store and i was blown away. As soon as i came in they provided me with a sample of one of their oil tinctures while i was given an educational lesson of what the CBD is doing in my body. Not to mention the product has been amazing, i have found my CBD shop for good, go check out Charles, he's awesome.
Hope to see you back soon!