We take pride in supplying only top-quality products. We spend a lot of time researching with whom we work. We consider vendors to be like-minded partners. To ensure the highest quality of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp products, we consider many factors throughout the entire process from seed to shelf. Key Considerations include; Seed Genetics, Country of Origin, Growing Region, Outdoor / Indoor, Farming Practices, Extraction Material, Extraction Method, Full Spectrum/Isolate and the Entourage Effect, Natural, Testing, Intention/Culture. Cleveland Botanical Destination’s on a mission to spread our extensive knowledge of Cannabinoids. We’ll explain the medical benefits of CBD, THC, CBG, and CBN (plus other minors) and their effects on you and your pets. Our staff will help identify the right products for you and provide instructions on how to use them. We are unique because we like to solve other people’s problems. From a specific ailment to budgets, we got your back.