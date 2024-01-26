Cloud City Supply
Campbell, CA
2393.7 miles away
31 products | Last updated:

About this cbd-store

Cloud City Supply

Founded in Campbell, CA by cousins Amy and Matthew, our goal at Cloud City Supply is to educate people on how to properly and safely use CBD. We aim to keep everyone healthy and happy by being your trustworthy source for all your CBD needs. We understand there is a great deal of information out there about CBD, and for some folks, all of that information can be overwhelming. At Cloud City, you can meet with us face-to-face, discuss your questions and needs, and select products that are right for you. If you’re new to CBD, we have all the basics to help you take the first plunge into CBD bliss and make you a believer in CBD. Our pain and relief rubs are popular within our active community. Whether you are an athlete looking for a better way to recover or need relief from normal daily exercise and activity, our relief rubs will be a huge hit. Our skincare line is quickly becoming a fan favorite – soothing and never greasy, our body butter and facial moisturizers keep your skin looking and feeling great.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
325 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA
Send a message
Call 408-777-6783
Visit website
License B4824796
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontDeliveryWoman owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
9am - 2pm
monday
12pm - 4pm
tuesday
12pm - 6pm
wednesday
12pm - 6pm
thursday
12pm - 6pm
friday
12pm - 7pm
saturday
12pm - 7pm

Photos of Cloud City Supply

