We are a family owned and operated business that uses only Tennessee grown hemp in our products. We also infuse our products in-house which truly sets us apart. Our best products are the captain kush (it smells just like captain crunch cereal) and our custom-made Caramel bites. If you are a fan of drinkable products? Well staying true to Southern traditions, I must highly recommend the THC infused Sweet Tea. There is zero hint of any flavors other than the tea itself so it's discreet and a low dosage so you can enjoy it on a day out or relaxing at home. We are Tennessee's First Legal Dispensary offering Cannabis Catering! Cannabis Catering is with one of a kind unique food options, guaranteed to blow your mind.
Every Saturday Owner and Cannabis Master Chef offers free samples of he's newest items in his Southern Style Cannabis Catering line. As well as return visits of the local favorites such as Infused Southern Sweet Tea, Pretzels and Beer Cheese, Buds and Burbon Wing Sauce Line, Flat Bread Pizza Bar, as well Classics such a strawberry lemonade, whipped ranch dip, and many more. Always available upon request. Always made fresh and delicious, with 0 aftertaste from infusion.