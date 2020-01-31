137 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
All Products
Gel-Caps | 30 Count
from Funky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummies | 50 MG
from Funky Farms
___
THC
50mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Tropical Fruit Gummies | 50 MG
from Funky Farms
___
THC
50mg
CBD
Grape Gummies | 50 MG
from Funky Farms
___
THC
50mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
CBD Chamomile Tea
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
7mg
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Liquid Terpenes | Original Nectar
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Liquid Terpenes | Tange OG
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Sour CBD Froggies | 4 Count
from Green Roads
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
Gel-Caps | 30 Count
from Funky Farms
___
THC
1500mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Individual CBD Coffee | 2 OZ
from Green Roads
___
THC
60%
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
CBD Froggies | 4 Count
from Green Roads
___
THC
200mg
CBD
$26.99each
In-store only
CBD Froggies | 4 Count
from Green Roads
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
Fruit Bites | 30 Count
from Green Roads
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
Relax Bears | 30 Count
from Green Roads
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
CBD Froggie | 1 Count
from Green Roads
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Pain Cream | 1 OZ
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Pain Cream | 1 OZ
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Daily Dose Terpenes | Blueberry
from Green Roads
___
THC
7mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil | 15 ML
from Green Roads
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$20.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil | 15 ML
from Green Roads
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil | 15 ML
from Green Roads
___
THC
350mg
CBD
$52.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil | 15 ML
from Green Roads
___
THC
550mg
CBD
$77.99each
In-store only
Daily Dose Syringe | 1000 MG
from Green Roads
___
THC
33mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
CBD Coffee | 8 OZ
from Green Roads
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Daily Dose Syringe | 1500 MG
from Green Roads
___
THC
50mg
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
Daily Dose Syringe | 350 MG
from Green Roads
___
THC
23mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Daily Dose Terpenes | Pineapple
from Green Roads
___
THC
7mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Daily Dose Terpenes | Strawberry
from Green Roads
___
THC
7mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Peach Tangie
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Peach Tangie
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Peach Tangie
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Blueberry Gelato
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Blueberry Gelato
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Blueberry Gelato
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Apple Jack Pear
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Apple Jack Pear
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Vape Juice | Apple Jack Pear
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Orange Dream Tincture | 30 ML
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
2000mg
CBD
$139.99each
In-store only
Orange Dream Tincture | 30 ML
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only
Orange Dream Tincture | 30 ML
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
1234