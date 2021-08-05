Consider It Flowers is a cannabis brand and an online marketplace for recreational hemp derived products that offers a same-day delivery service to customers in the Nashville area. Consider It Flowers is the budding brainchild of Dexter and Kelsey Palmer, husband and wife team based in East Nashville, TN. It originated in the early days of quarantine, when the couple recognized a need for cannabis delivery. Consider It Flowers is growing quickly and now carries its own branded products, including its psycho-active WildFlower™ Collection, and products from other local Nashville cannabis and hemp brands. Online Ordering and Delivery: Consider It Flowers delivers 7 days a week to all residences within 20 miles of East Nashville. Customers can place orders online anytime of the day. Between 11am and 8pm, deliveries are made within 4 hours of the order being placed. All orders placed before 8pm get delivered that day, by midnight. Overnight and early morning orders start getting delivered at 11am and are guaranteed to arrive by 3pm. Sometimes orders get delivered even earlier than 11am but there are no guarantees. Consider It Flowers also ships to most U.S. States. All shipments go out the same day the order is placed (excluding Sundays). Delivery logistics: The drop-off sequence is based on two factors: 1. the sequence that the orders are placed 2. the location of the delivery in relation to other orders in the queue. Example: if your neighbor places an order at 6am and is first in the queue, then you place an order at 9am and are 6th in the queue, you will luck out and get your order delivered at the same time as your neighbor. How to make things easier for the delivery driver: When checking-out online, please leave detailed instructions for the driver in the comments section if: There’s a specific location to leave the package (i.e., mailbox, front porch, back door, etc.) There’s a gate code of building entry code You need to meet the driver outside of the building The delivery is to an office, shop, bar, etc. - please name the location