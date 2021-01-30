Cubbington’s Cabinet offers conscientious CBD for people and pets online and at our Victorian-inspired boutique apothecary. Along with our own line own line of premium CBD products, we supply carefully curated, lab-tested and accurately labeled wellness products created by socially responsible businesses led by women, people of color, and other historically marginalized people to improve the quality of life for people and their pets. #keywords: CBD for people; CBD for sleep; CBD for pets