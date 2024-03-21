Danu Wellness
Danu Wellness
cbd-store
Recreational

Danu Wellness

Bedford, Texas
1176.0 miles away
112 products | Last updated:

About this cbd-store

Danu Wellness

Danu Wellness is a holistic health oasis and dispensary based in Bedford, TX with a mission to provide natural relief and holistic well-being to our community. We offer a curated selection of products including functional mushrooms, aromatherapy blends, and premium hemp-derived offerings, ensuring high safety and efficacy standards. Our commitment extends beyond product quality to a depth of knowledge shared through educational initiatives and personal interactions. Danu Wellness is more than just a store; it's a community hub where education, wellness, and natural remedies converge. Our goal is to redefine holistic health retail by making plant-based wellness accessible in a welcoming environment that values purity, knowledge, and connection.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
2816 Central Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, TX
Send a message
Call 2146094931
Visit website
License 32078463492
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalLGBTQIA owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

0 Reviews of Danu Wellness

