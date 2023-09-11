About this cbd-store
District Hemp Botanicals
Established in 2017, District Hemp Botanicals is the premier destination for THC and CBD wellness products in the DC area. Our core mission is to deliver top-tier products to our discerning clientele in Washington, DC, and beyond. At our store, every visitor can anticipate an engaging encounter enriched with in-store samples and personalized consultations facilitated by our certified experts. Our comprehensive inventory features a diverse range of flower, gummies, chocolates, drinks, vapes, capsules, and more. Additionally, we offer a complete line of CBD products! The hemp-derived THC and CBD products in our selection undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure efficacy and safety. Each item is meticulously chosen and undergoes third-party testing by the vendor. This meticulous process guarantees the highest safety standards, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.