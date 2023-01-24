We specialize in Hemp where we offer premium products in CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. It's all about the relationship finding what products fit you the best as every strain, or even method used, whether it's tinctures, lotions, gummies, chocolates, caramels, etc, will affect you differently as it does me. We have many products and varieties to choose from but I want to understand your needs as well as your wants so we can find something that fits you specifically rather than just throwing a product at you claiming it's the best. Whether it's anxiety, pain, or just need to relax, we will find the best product to fit your needs as well as your budget. Brands we offer - Edna's Unbaked CBD brand, Hometown Hero, Galaxy Treats, Tillmans, Blue Planet, Extrax, and more. Discounts offered - 10% off for Military, First Responders, Teachers, Nurses and Senior Citizens. We also offer bundle deals, buy 3 of the same product and receive a 4th for free! (Discounts can not be combined.) We are located behind the Burleson Walmart on Hidden Creek in front of the storage units before you reach the apartments. You can't miss us!