dispensary

Edna's Unbaked CBD

Burleson, TX
1196.8 miles away
About this dispensary

Edna's Unbaked CBD

We specialize in Hemp where we offer premium products in CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. It's all about the relationship finding what products fit you the best as every strain, or even method used, whether it's tinctures, lotions, gummies, chocolates, caramels, etc, will affect you differently as it does me. We have many products and varieties to choose from but I want to understand your needs as well as your wants so we can find something that fits you specifically rather than just throwing a product at you claiming it's the best. Whether it's anxiety, pain, or just need to relax, we will find the best product to fit your needs as well as your budget. Brands we offer - Edna's Unbaked CBD brand, Hometown Hero, Galaxy Treats, Tillmans, Blue Planet, Extrax, and more. Strains offered within various products - Blue Dream, Bubba Kush, Gelato, Gorilla Glue, Grand Daddy Purple, Lemon Meringue, Maui Wowie, Northern Lights, Purple Punch, Raygun, Super Silver Haze, Tropicana Cookies, Watermelon Zkittlez, Zero G Discounts offered - 10% off for Military, First Responders, Teachers, Nurses and Senior Citizens. We also offer bundle deals, buy 3 of the same product and receive a 4th for free! (Discounts can not be combined.) We are located behind the Burleson Walmart on Hidden Creek in front of the storage units before you reach the apartments. You can't miss us!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
785 Southeast Hidden Creek Parkway, Ste 1114, Burleson, TX
Call 817-720-3700
License 1718
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
11am - 6pm

1 Review of Edna's Unbaked CBD

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
