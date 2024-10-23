Endo Labs
Logo for Endo Labs
CBD-STORE

Endo Labs

Elk River, MN
916.4 miles away
aboutcall
11 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this cbd-store

Endo Labs

Hola Minnesota! We are locally owned online Dispensary - Delivering premium Infused THC, CBD products, Pet Treats, and Accessories right to your home, hotel or workplace since 2023. Our 420 delivery team is legendary for fast and discreet concierge service! Free delivery for orders over $50. Endo Labs merch also available to represent! (Special delivery service also available for customers over an 1hr away. Just txt our number to place your order.)

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 4
Send a message
Call 3205597003
Visit website
License 934728282
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedDelivery

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
11am - 3pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Endo Labs

Promotions at Endo Labs

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Endo Labs

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

4 Reviews of Endo Labs

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.