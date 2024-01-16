Florida CBD LLC
Logo for Florida CBD LLC
CBD-STORE

Florida CBD LLC

miami, FL
916.8 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
  In-store purchasing only

About this cbd-store

Florida CBD LLC

Shipping and Legal Compliance Notice: We do not ship THCA or CBD products to states where restricted or prohibited, specifically: Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont. All products comply with the Federal Farm Bill and contain less than 0.3% THC.​ FDA Disclosure: The statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consultation with a healthcare provider is advised prior to use, particularly for individuals with medical conditions or those taking prescription medications. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act mandates this notice. Age Restriction: These products are not for sale to individuals under the age of 21 and should be used strictly as directed on the label. Use is not recommended for pregnant or nursing individuals. By accessing this site, you agree to comply with the Privacy Policy and all Terms and Conditions. This offer is void where prohibited by law. All products are shipped in accordance with the PACT Act and contain 0.3% or less Δ9THC. Important Notice: Hemp Flower contains trace amounts of THC within legal limits; therefore, you may fail a drug test. Refer to the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, Sections 10113-10114.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
20225 NE 34th ct, 2418, miami, FL
Send a message
Call 8555517255
Visit website
License 994062394
StorefrontUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
6am - 4am
monday
6am - 4am
tuesday
6am - 4am
wednesday
6am - 4am
thursday
6am - 4am
friday
6am - 4am
saturday
6am - 4am

Photos of Florida CBD LLC

Promotions at Florida CBD LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Florida CBD LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Florida CBD LLC

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.