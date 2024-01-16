Florida CBD LLC

Shipping and Legal Compliance Notice: We do not ship THCA or CBD products to states where restricted or prohibited, specifically: Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont. All products comply with the Federal Farm Bill and contain less than 0.3% THC.​ FDA Disclosure: The statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consultation with a healthcare provider is advised prior to use, particularly for individuals with medical conditions or those taking prescription medications. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act mandates this notice. Age Restriction: These products are not for sale to individuals under the age of 21 and should be used strictly as directed on the label. Use is not recommended for pregnant or nursing individuals. By accessing this site, you agree to comply with the Privacy Policy and all Terms and Conditions. This offer is void where prohibited by law. All products are shipped in accordance with the PACT Act and contain 0.3% or less Δ9THC. Important Notice: Hemp Flower contains trace amounts of THC within legal limits; therefore, you may fail a drug test. Refer to the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, Sections 10113-10114.