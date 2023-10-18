Future Elevation - Butler
Future Elevation - Butler
cbd-store

Future Elevation - Butler

ButlerNew Jersey
213.8 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
138 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.

About this cbd-store

Future Elevation - Butler

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
1369 State Rt 23 South, Butler, NJ
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12am - 11:59pm
monday
12am - 11:59pm
tuesday
12am - 11:59pm
wednesday
12am - 11:59pm
thursday
12am - 11:59pm
friday
12am - 11:59pm
saturday
12am - 11:59pm

Photos of Future Elevation - Butler

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Future Elevation - Butler