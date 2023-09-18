Grateful Headz was originally founded and brought to life by Cody Harris, a Neelyville, MO native. With big goals and dreams of future locations along with entertainment ventures, Cody decided to franchise out his brand. Sean and Jamie Turner, local Southeast Missouri residents, took it upon themselves to be the first franchise store in the area. After a year of planning and saving, we chose Dexter as our prime location and opened our doors on July 31, 2021. With two wonderful years in the community, we are proud to finally be featured on Leafly. Grateful Headz Dexter is one of 6 stores operating in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. We are proud to call ourselves a locally owned and operated business, supporting other local businesses and artists along the way. We take pride in being an owner-present business and our staff goes above and beyond to take care of each and every customer that walks through our door. We regularly sponsor and participate in local events and are proud members of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce. We love our small town! At Grateful Headz Dexter, we treat you just like family and will make it our personal goal to make you feel welcome. If you are looking for CBD or legal THC products as an alternative to help with insomnia, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, inflammation, auto-immunity or other health issues, trust that our staff members are highly trained with each and every one of our products and will help guide you to a solution that works best for you. We even offer premium CBD products for your pets! Browse our selective menu online and order with ease, or stop by to shop in person. Either way, see why we are this area's preferred smoke shop and experience the difference of shopping with a small, locally owned business that cares. We promise to offer the best level of customer service and go above and beyond to earn your trust and keep you coming back for more! Follow us on SnapChat to keep up with the latest! @DexterHeadz DAILY DEALZ Monday: 20% off Edibles Tuesday: 20% off Soil & Plant Nutrients Wednesday: 20% off CBD & Kratom Supplements Thursday: 20% off Apparel, Hats & Smell Proof Bags Friday: 20% off Pre-Rolls & 1/8ths Saturday: 20% off Concentrates & Carts DISCOUNTS: 20% off to Military Veterans. Please show ID at the time of payment. Discounts cannot be combined with any other offers or be applied to daily discounts. DISCLAIMER: All sales final. No returns, refunds or store credit issued, no exceptions. It is your responsibility to check all products and electronics before leaving the store. If a product or electronic is found to be faulty at the time of purchase, we will replace with another product of equal of lesser value at that time. Once you leave the store, no returns will be accepted.