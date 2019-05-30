Tweb4571 on May 31, 2019

Ali is an Google search full of information on CBD. I suffer from migraines and RLS. There are certain times in Florida that I get cluster migraines brought on by the weather especially in hurricane season, they are utterly debilitating. My Imitrex shots put me out which isn't practical when you stil have to work and the Imitrex pills, I was popping like Pez candy. I needed help. I found Ali. She and her CBD have been my calm in the storm. I will never be w/o my CBD which I discovered is a miracle worker if you suffer from sleepless night due to Restless Leg Syndrome. As if helping me isn't reason enough to see Ali for her CDB, but come fireworks and thunder which makes the dogs freak out....a few drops of the CBD for Fido and all is right in their world again. I can't thank you enough Ali. You are a blessing.