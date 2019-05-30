Laurenogborn
Her cbd has changed my life. The water soluble cbs is amazing for my panic attacks. She is so knowledgeable about it all and I am so glad to have her in my life.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
3 reviews
Her cbd has changed my life. The water soluble cbs is amazing for my panic attacks. She is so knowledgeable about it all and I am so glad to have her in my life.
I am so glad Lauren referred me to you! I feel so much better since having weekly sessions at the oxegyn bar.i am happy to purchase my CBD supplies from Ally. She is a fickle person for details and will not accept products that are less than Superior. I am a massage therapist and I use her salve for pain relief massage sessions and recommend her capsules and tinctures for patients of all kinds.
I am am grateful for the referral. I am also grateful for you as well as sharing our products in your professional practice. Thank you so much!
Ali is an Google search full of information on CBD. I suffer from migraines and RLS. There are certain times in Florida that I get cluster migraines brought on by the weather especially in hurricane season, they are utterly debilitating. My Imitrex shots put me out which isn't practical when you stil have to work and the Imitrex pills, I was popping like Pez candy. I needed help. I found Ali. She and her CBD have been my calm in the storm. I will never be w/o my CBD which I discovered is a miracle worker if you suffer from sleepless night due to Restless Leg Syndrome. As if helping me isn't reason enough to see Ali for her CDB, but come fireworks and thunder which makes the dogs freak out....a few drops of the CBD for Fido and all is right in their world again. I can't thank you enough Ali. You are a blessing.
Thank You so much for you kind review & sharing your personal experiences! I appreciate you & look forward to seeing you soon! :)