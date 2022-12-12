Our Journey Green Heart Wellness was established in 2020. After years of cannabis intrigue and use, founder, Chris Valentine, became inspired after seeing a CBD store for the first time. After the Farm Bill Act passed in 2018 it was clear for the foreseeable future different faucets of cannabis business were soon to thrive. Having a background in the sector was one of the main motivators for Chris starting Green Heart Wellness. “The top priority for our brand is to bring everyday people the medicine they need. Hemp products are in high demand and are extremely affordable. Everyone has different experiences with cannabis – its our goal to help you find that balance.”