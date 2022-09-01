GREEN Zone prides itself on providing the highest quality compassionate care to patients who truly need it. We understand that for many, pain is a daily part of life and that nobody should have to live in pain when there are treatments available. Medical Cannabis has many medical benefits that ease the pain that traditional medicine cannot offer. Green zone delta 8thc dispensarys focus is to provide a safe and legal venue for patients to receive treatment using Medical Cannabis. Another ideal Green zone strives for is community outreach and education regarding Medical Cannabis. These include educating the community with regards to the benefits of Medical Cannabis and how to legally obtain it. We DO offer 10% off all non-sale items for Veterans, People who are on Disability, 65 and Older, and Kids with Epilepsy. We have best prices on flower , cartridges, gummies Come check us out