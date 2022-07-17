Greenish Vibes (GV) is a lifestyle boutique + luxury smoke shop, located at 1835 Imperial Ave, that curates modernized, functional high-quality smoking accessories and CBD wellness products, while intentionally collaborating with Black-owned and women-owned brands to facilitate equity opportunities. As retailers, we seek those brands that deliver high-quality, ergonomic, and functional accessories for our niche audience. We also host educational and lifestyle experiences internationally to build community. Some of our signature experiences include Bud + Brunch, Greenish Movie Night, Cannabis + Therapy, Wake + Bake Yoga, Sex + Cannabis, and others.