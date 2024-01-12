Grown Proper is a small batch hemp cultivation and extraction company located in Nashville, TN. We started our indoor cultivation/lab facility all under one roof right down the road in Berry Hill in 2018. We have also partnered with the Lab at Audrey for terpene extraction, utilizing a microwave-assisted extraction method that has the highest efficiency in the industry. Our various extraction techniques allow us to cater to each product that we need, whether that be a full spectrum distillate or a concentrated extract that maintains the full expression of the plant. Our onsite chemist handles all of our formulations in-house, working directly with third party testing centers to ensure complete transparency for our consumers. All of our ingredients are carefully researched and each formula is developed to give our customers a true representation of the plant and experience the many benefits that the cannabis plant provides.