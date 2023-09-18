Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this cbd-store
Happy Hemp Farmacy
Hello! We are Happy Hemp Farmacy, and we're taking an unconventional approach to business by offering products for reasonable prices instead of "Industry Standard". We love cannabis and have for many years. Our store has the wacky-wavy-inflatable-arm-flailing-tube-man on the awning so you can't miss us! :)
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of Happy Hemp Farmacy
Deals at Happy Hemp Farmacy
We promise, no matter the make or model, if we interact with you it is our pledge to treat you with the utmost respect and love. We've been in the game long enough to know....if you take care of your people, the rest will fall in line. Thanks y'all.