About this dispensary
Happy Hemp Farmacy
Hello! We are Happy Hemp Farmacy, and we're taking an unconventional approach to business by offering products for reasonable prices instead of "Industry Standard". We love cannabis and have for many years. Our store has the wacky-wavy-inflatable-arm-flailing-tube-man on the awning so you can't miss us! :)
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 3
3010 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, TN
License 1001514212
StorefrontVeteran discountWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 11pm
tuesday
11am - 11pm
wednesday
11am - 11pm
thursday
11am - 11pm
friday
11am - 11pm
saturday
12pm - 11pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 11pm ET
4.5
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
