About this cbd-store
Healing Harbors is your source for handmade, high quality CBD products for yourself and your pets. We are proud to be women owned and run, veteran founded and Maine Made! Our products are non-intoxicating, made with the highest quality ingredients, and always third party lab tested. We are available for consultation and education to ensure you find the product to fit your needs. Visit our store during open hours, order online for home shipment, or call/email to request an appointment outside of store hours.
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-3pm
Closed
10am-3am
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
