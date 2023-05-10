Why are we in the cannabis industry? It is simple, we believe cannabis has infinite health and wellness benefits and want to share both products and knowledge with the community. That is why we offer a diverse collection of both THC and CBD products. World-renowned organic chemist and professor of medicinal chemistry, Dr. Raphael Mechoulam said, "By using a plant that has been around for thousands of years, we discovered a new physiological system of immense importance. We wouldn't have been able to get there if we had not looked at the plant." All mammals, including humans, have a built-in, biological system that can receive, process, and use the medicinal compounds in cannabis. This system is called the Endocannabinoid System or ECS. The ECS is an extensive network of neurons, neural pathways, receptors, cells, molecules, and enzymes that work throughout your body to maintain homeostasis: a stable internal environment despite fluctuations in the external environment. Healing Harvest is here to provide equitable access to the healing benefits of cannabis and share educational information, so that consumers can learn with us.